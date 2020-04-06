Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan's camaraderie in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham was so heart-touching, that the entire nation started seeing them as brothers. While there was a time when the two had grown really fond of each other, sadly, after several years of trials and tribulations, the equation doesn't remain that strong between the two anymore.

From competitors to friends

It was Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan that Gauri Khan and Sussanne, who happen to be close friends (or were back then!), spilled the beans on the equation between the two actors. While Sussanne blamed the media for the 'awkwardness' between the two, Gauri said there was no friction ever. Sussanne had revealed that when the media was trying to pit the two against each-other, Hrithik was left surprised as he never thought of himself to be in the same league as SRK and really respected him.

On the other hand, Gauri said that many magazines and papers were trying to imply that SRK's career was finished after Hrithik came into the picture which was awkward for him. She had also revealed that Shah Rukh was really appreciative of Hrithik's work and the two really bonded on the sets of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

The turning point

It was Sussanne who had revealed that when one year Hrithik was really hoping to win the National award and he didn't he was left hear-broken. It was then that Shah Rukh called him and said that he really thought Roshan deserved it. And this changed the things between the two completely. Hrithik said that the validation coming from the legend, SRK himself, mattered more than anything else, even the award.

The U-turn

Things were going fine between the two who had a lot of love and respect for each-other and each-other's works. However, it was Hrithik being dragged into unnecessary controversies that distanced them a bit. But, the final nail in the coffin came when Kaabil and Raees clashed at the box-office. Rajesh Roshan went all fiery about how Shah Rukh had back-stabbed him and launched the film the same day. The clash affected both the movies and also their friendship.

Fast-forward to now

The two actors have decided to put their past behind them and continue being cordial and civil with each-other.