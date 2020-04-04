It is evident that Hrithik Roshan has his fandom all across the world and people from all walks of life admire the superstar. Recently, Indian woman cricketer Smriti Mandhana had a QnA session with her fans on her social media. One of the fans asked her to name her crush. And, Smriti Mandhana did not shy away from revealing the name of her childhood crush, which is none other than the Bollywood's Greek God, Hrithik Roshan.

Replying to the fan, Smriti Mandhana wrote, "Since my childhood @iHrithik ".

It's not the first time that the cricketer has spoken about crushing over Hrithik since the age of 10. Mandhana has also expressed her admiration for the actor several times before during various interviews.

Even the leading ladies of Bollywood have gone out and about with their admiration towards Hrithik.

Recently, Kriti Sanon also went on record to say how she finds Hrithik, hot and that she had a crush on him, in an interview. In the past actresses like Kiara Advani, Sonakshi Sinha, Shraddha Kapoor, Norah Fatehi, Tara Sutaria and Mrunal Thakur have spoken about how they had crush on the 'WAR' superstar.

Everyone admires Hrithik Roshan for his aura and the body of work that actor has given in a span of 20 years of his phenomenal career.

He is currently enjoying the success of his films 'Super 30' and 'War'. The latter also turned out to be the biggest grosser of 2019 until now and has charted crores at the box office.