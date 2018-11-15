Jawa, the Czechoslovakian motorcycle brand entered in 1950s and the Maroon coloured bikes were one of the dreams of 1970s and 80s kids. Produced under Ideal Jawa India Ltd based out of Mysore, the cult bike brand shut the door in 1996 after a glorious run.

Fast forward to 2016, Mahindra & Mahindra's announced the revival of the Jawa Motorcycles brand via new entity named Classic Legends and the classic bike enthusiasts' excitement went through the roof. Now, after two years of development, Classic Legends has launched the new crop of Jawa bikes in India.

Classic legends launched three Jawa models. The roadster model named simply Jawa carries forward almost everything of erstwhile Jawa 250 Type A, the first Jawa offering to go on sale in India.

It has been priced at Rs 1.64 lakh. The company has also launched a neo-retro model christened Jawa Forty Two at Rs 1.55 lakh while the bobber-styled futuristic Jawa Perak has been priced at Rs 1.89 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). The Perak will not be offered immediately.

The Jawa model at the launch event was showcased in the signature maroon shade that Jawas are associated with. The roadster model gets original details like chrome plated fuel tank with golden pinstriping.

The pinstripes are extended to the front as well as rear mudguards. It features a single piece flat seat and mid-set footpegs along with flat wide handlebars. Jawa Forty Two is also a retro styled bike while it adds some contemporary touch.

Classic legends will offer the Jawa in three colour options (Black, Grey and Maroon) while the Jawa Forty Two will boast six colours - Halley' Teal, Galactic Green, Starlight Blue Lumos Lime, Nebula Blue and finally Comet Red.

Both the bikes are powered by a 293 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine capable to produce 27bhp and 28Nm of peak torque mated to a six-speed gearbox. Classic Legends claims the engine is BS-VI ready and has a future-ready catalytic converter as well.

The Jawa Perak is also powered by the same engine, but has a bigger bore, displacing 332cc and it develops 30bhp and 31Nm of peak torque.

The new Jawa bikes come fitted with telescopic forks up front and gas-charged twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking power comes from a 280mm disc brake at the front and a 153mm drum brake set-up at the rear, in addition to the single-channel ABS.

Classic Legends will set up 105 dealerships across the country soon and the deliveries will begin early next year.