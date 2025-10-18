India's second-largest private lender, ICICI Bank, reported a 5.2 per cent year-on-year increase in profit after tax (PAT), reaching Rs 12,359 crore for Q2 FY26.

The bank in its exchange filing said that net interest income (NII) rose by 7.4 per cent to Rs 21,529 crore, with a net interest margin of 4.30 per cent. Profit before tax excluding treasury grew by 9.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 16,164 crore in the quarter.

"Average deposits grew by 9.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 15,57,449 crore in Q2-2026. The average current account and savings account (CASA) ratio was 39.2 per cent in Q2 2026," the exchange filing said.

Average savings account deposits increased by 8.5 per cent year-on-year and 3.2 per cent sequentially in Q2 2026.

ICICI Bank informed that its core operating profit grew 6.5 per cent YoY to Rs 17,078 crore in Q2FY26, compared to Rs 16,043 crore in the year-ago period. The net NPA ratio was 0.39 per cent at the end of the quarter, the release said.

The bank's provisions (excluding tax) declined to Rs 914 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 1,233 crore in Q2FY25 and Rs 1,815 crore in Q1FY26. The retail loan portfolio grew by 6.6 per cent year-on-year and 2.6 per cent sequentially and comprised 52.1 per cent of the total loan portfolio by September end.

Meanwhile, the retail portfolio was 42.9 per cent of the total portfolio, including non-fund outstanding. With the addition of 263 branches during H1-2026, the bank had a network of 7,246 branches and 10,610 ATMs & cash recycling machines. Including profits for the six months in H1-2026, the bank's total capital adequacy ratio stood at 17 per cent and CET-1 ratio was 16.35 per cent compared to the minimum regulatory requirements of 11.70 per cent and 8.20 per cent, respectively.

(With inputs from IANS)