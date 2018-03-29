The chief of ICICI Bank, the country's largest private-sector lender, is facing speculation about nepotism and corruption over loans to the Dhoot family-promoted Videocon.

While the board of the lender has come out in support of bank's MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar, concerns still linger.

Let's take a look at the entire controversy surrounding the bank.

What's the issue all about?

The issue dates back to 2008 when Videocon's founder Venugopal Dhoot decided to start a company with Deepak Kochhar, husband of Chanda Kochhar, and two of her relatives.

Dhoot held 50 percent stake in the new company, called NuPower Renewables, while Kocchar and her family held the other half.

In March 2010, NuPower got a loan of Rs 64 crore from a company called Supreme Energy, owned by Dhoot and then transferred the latter's ownership to a trust headed by Deepak Kochhar for just Rs 9 lakh, according to The Indian Express.

So is there a conflict of interest?

The questions of propriety and conflict of interest are being raised as the transfer of the company to Deepak Kochchar happened six months after the Videocon got a loan of Rs 3,250 crore from ICICI Bank, the report by The Indian Express claims.

Almost 86 percent of that loan remains unpaid and Videocon account was declared a non-performing asset in 2017.

What is ICICI Bank saying?

"The board desires to clarify that none of the investors of NuPower Renewables are borrowers of ICICI Bank," it said in a statement.

The lender was one among a consortium of banks that gave loans to Videocon.

"ICICI Bank was not the lead bank for this consortium and the bank only sanctioned its share of facilities aggregating approximately Rs 3,250 crore, which was less than 10 percent of the total consortium facility in April 2012," the bank said.

"The board concluded that there is no question or scope of any favouritism, nepotism or quid pro quo."

When International Business Times asked ICICI Bank to respond to media reports, the lender did not comment beyond what it had already stated in its Wednesday's statement.

So was Chanda Kocchar not involved in sanctioning loan to Videocon?

It's still not clear but according to the bank, KV Kamath was part of the credit committee that sanctioned the loan.

"This committee was chaired by the then chairman of ICICI Bank and it included independent and working directors of the bank. It is important to note that Chanda Kochhar was not the chairperson of this committee," the bank said.