ICC's meme game is strong. Its posts are often received with great pleasure. But it wasn't one of those days for ICC as its recent post was met with criticism. ICC thought it would be fun to give MS Dhoni a new makeover - one that didn't sit well with the fans.

In a now-viral post, Dhoni can be seen in a completely new look. ICC morphed Dhoni's face onto Malinga's hairdo and the result is MS Malinga.

"Dipping yorkers. Slip catches. Helicopter shots. He can do it all... Presenting MS Malinga," read the caption of the picture.

Fans didn't take it well

As soon as the photo was shared, netizens were not welcoming. Many asked "why" and wanted to "unsee" the result. Check out some reactions below: