MS Dhoni's on-field performances have made as much news as his off-screen looks. From the long hair to Mohawk, Dhoni has always been experimental with his hair style. Last year in IPL, everyone was pleasantly surprised to see his beefed-up look. The man has been a trendsetter in every way. And now, right before this IPL, we have another look in store for MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni has now turned into a monk. Country's most celebrated cricketer has completely shaved off his head and was spotted meditating. Pictures of Dhoni's 'monk look' have gone viral on social media. While many are in awe of this new get-up, many are unable to digest it. Now, before you start wondering about what could have forced Dhoni to walk this path, let us tell you the truth. Dhoni's new look is all for a commercial.

Sharing the picture of Dhoni, Star Sports said, "our faces since we saw #MSDhoni's new avatar that could just break the Internet! Speak-no-evil monkey What do you think is it about?" And ever since then, fans have come up with their own opinions on the picture.

While one user said, "The monk who sold his ferrari" another said, "After buying dher saare kadaknath murge and then bird flu happened". While one user commented, "The coolest monk".. another opined, "# monk who bought ferraris in dozens".

"The monk who sold his Hummer H2, GMC Sierra pick-up truck, Porsche Boxter, Audi Q7, Mahindra Scorpio, Rolls Royce & Ferrari 500 GTO," commented one user. "Whatever he thinks , it's one hell of a constipated look," believed one. Well, we feel, this look could either be for a commercial or might also be a part of this year's IPL's theme song.

What do you think?