And it's that time of the year again. Be prepared to immerse yourself in over two months of complete adrenaline rush and entertainment as the IPL 2020 kick-starts tonight. This will be the 13th edition of the IPL.

And we certainly couldn't have asked or a better beginning as the first match will be between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni will be playing against each other, championing their teams in UAE.

Rohit Sharma net worth

In IPL history, Rohit Sharma has emerged as one of the most dynamic and successful captains. Leading Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani's Mumbai Indians, Sharma has made the team win the title four times. Rohit also remains one of the highest-paid players in the IPL with his base price being Rs 15 crore. Apart from IPL, Sharma is an integral part of the Indian cricket team.

Classified as a Class A player, the right-handed batsman receives Rs ₹7 crores yearly from BCCI. Rohit is also the face of a number of products which he endorses like - Oppo, Maggi, Lays, Nissan, CEAT, Aristocrat, Adidas, Highlanders and many more. Rohit Sharma's net worth is estimated to be somewhere around Rs ₹124.5 crores, as reported by MSN.

MS Dhoni net worth

Apart from his calm and alertness on the field, Dhoni is also known for his king-size lifestyle off the fields. Dhoni has been the CSK since the beginning and remains one of the most respected players of the IPL. Under his leadership, Dhoni has won the IPL thrice.

Dhoni recently announced retirement from all forms of cricket. However, he has actively invested in several sports team and co-owns teams like - Hockey India League team Ranchi Rays and a football club - Chennaiyin FC. As per caknowledge.com, MS Dhoni's net worth is estimated to be ₹760 crores.