Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma is on the verge of breaking Sachin Tendulkar's World Cup record of the highest run-getter in a single edition of the quadrennial tournament. He needs only 27 runs to break the record and is expected to achieve the milestone in the semi-final clash against New Zealand on July 9 at the Old Trafford cricket ground.

The 32-year-old cricketer has been in superb form throughout this year's edition of the World Cup. He has already achieved a milestone by score five centuries in the tournament breaking Kumar Sangakkara's record of four centuries in a single edition of the showpiece event. Now, he is on the verge of achieving another milestone breaking Sachin's record. The Little Master scored 673 runs in the 2003 edition of the tournament in South Africa and Sharma has scored 647 runs till now.

After the legendary former cricketer, it was Australian great Mathew Hayden who featured on the list of highest run-getters having scored 659 runs in the 2007 edition of the tournament in West Indies.

The Indian opener will also look to break the record of the number of centuries in the World Cups. He is currently holding the record with Sachin Tendulkar with six centuries to their name.

India have been cruising smoothly throughout the tournament. They finished as the league toppers to qualify for the semi-finals. The Men in Blue are one of the biggest contenders to win the coveted trophy at this moment as they are the most consistent team in this year's edition of the tournament. Players like Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma have become a major threat for the opponents.

On the other hand, New Zealand have been pretty much inconsistent throughout the tournament. The leadership, batting of Kane Williamson and their bowling performance have been the major reasons behind them qualifying for the semis.

The Men in Blue definitely have the upper hand over the Kiwis and are expected to go through to the semi-finals.