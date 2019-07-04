Pakistan's dream of qualifying for the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-finals have been trolled on social media after England beat New Zealand in their final fixture of the group stage at the Riverside cricket ground on July 3. New Zealand's loss practically wiped out all the hopes for Pakistan as they needed England to lose in the much-awaited match.

Pakistan are currently placed fifth in the points table with nine points. But as they have a negative net run rate they needed New Zealand to win. Now, according to the current situation, they almost have no hope of qualifying for the semi-finals even if they beat Bangladesh on July 5 at the Lords.

According to calculations, the Men in Green need to beat Bangladesh by at least 308 runs so that they can go above New Zealand in the points table. If they score 350 runs they need to win by 312 runs and if they score 400 runs they need to win by 316 runs. It is impossible for Pakistan to win by such a huge margin as no team have won by a margin of 300 runs ever. On the other hand, if Bangladesh bat first then there is no chance of them qualifying. So, Pakistan practically are out of the tournament and their final group match will be a dead rubber.

History repeating itself but this time without trophy you can blame icc for it. #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/n27RhSJiog — Goal Digger (@NomanSunny) July 3, 2019

Twitterati has started making fun of the current situation the Men in Green are in looking at the mathematics. Most of them shared the images of the calculations and have made fun of them. Many have posted a comparison with the 1992 World Cup-winning campaign of Pakistan with the current campaign as both strikingly have the same results in the group stage.

If Bangladesh team doesn't show up for the match, will Pakistan team able to qualify for the semis? just looking for possibilities #ICC #Cricket #WorldCup #Pakistan #bangladesh — Anshaal (@AnshalKhawar) July 3, 2019

The teams that have qualified for the semi-finals are Australia, India, England and possibly New Zeland if Pakistan do not pull off a miracle.