The wait is over for cricket fans as the new world champion in ODI cricket will be crowned on July 14 at Lord's cricket ground. England and New Zealand will battle it out for the ICC 2019 World Cup trophy with thousands watching in the famous stadium and millions tuned in on their television sets.

While it's impossible to predict the result of any cricket game, we can certainly foresee what would be the biggest intra-match contests. Since cricket is both a team sport at one level and an individual contest at another, these one-on-one duels will play a huge role in determining the winner. So, let's look at the most exciting and anticipating bouts that we will probably see in this game.

Boult vs Roy

This is an extremely crucial contest and it may well decide the outcome of the game. England recovered from their mid-tournament slump due to the aggressive starts that Jason Roy provided them after coming back into the team. His dashing knocks gave England that early advantage because of which they could assert themselves in the game and go on to win. But Trent Boult is a world-class bowler who got rid of the best batsman in the world Virat Kohli in the semi-final with a magnificent in-swinger. So, watching the two players battle it out at the start of the innings would be a treat for cricket fans.

Rashid vs Williamson

Kane Williamson will have a bull's eye firmly placed on him by Enlgand. He is the best and most dependable batsman in the Kiwi side. But one man who would look to cut short his innings is Adil Rashid, England's leg spinner. Rashid has been a major part of England's success over the last couple of years and has got key wickets in middle overs. Williamson, one of the best batsman against spin, would have an interesting confrontation with the English tweaker when he comes on to bowl.

Ferguson vs Morgan

Eoin Morgan is a terrific batsman but has been out to the short delivery more than once in this tournament. Experts think this may be a weak spot in the technique of the England captain. The one man who will target this weakness is Lockie Ferguson. Having genuine pace and the ability to extract good bounce, Ferguson is likely to be employed when Morgan comes out to bat.

Taylor vs Woakes

Ross Taylor is among the best batsmen in the world. However, he can be vulnerable outside the off stump in the early part of his innings. This is where Chris Woakes would come in. The English new ball bowler is most adept at swinging the ball and could trouble the former Kiwi captain with his away going deliveries. But if Taylor gets through it, he could be very dangerous in the final overs.

Archer vs Guptill

He was one of the biggest stars in the last World Cup. But Martin Guptill is having a horrid time with the bat in this edition. However, his run-out of MS Dhoni in the semi-final has earned him the plaudits of everyone. Maybe, the run-out will trigger a change in the mind-set and form of Guptill and he would bat with the same confidence and efficiency that he has shown before. But Jofra Archer stands in his way as a dangerous opponent. With his pace and bounce, Archer will test Guptill to the hilt. Watching this contest would be a thrilling experience.