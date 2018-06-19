The IAS AGMUT (Arunachal, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) Association announced that they were ready to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet on Tuesday. The association said they were waiting for formal communication from the chief minister assuring them of their safety.

"In the context of the Chief Minister's assurance, we await a formal communication for a meeting with him in the Delhi Secretariat. We reiterate that we continue to be at work," the association said.

In response, Kejriwal tweeted: "We wrote a letter to the LG on Tuesday seeking a meeting of all stakeholders. We are awaiting for a response from the LG."

"The LG awaiting green signal from PM, who has to take the decision. Whole Delhi waiting for PM to decide fast," Kejriwal added.

On Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to Baijal urging him to end the IAS officers strike and attend a meeting between the bureaucrats and Kejriwal at the Delhi Secretariat. In the letter, Sisodia said: "Since security and service come under you, we want this meeting is held in your presence so that we can assure the officer's everything within our power, and you, within your powers.

"We want this issue to be resolved as soon as possible so that work for Delhi people resumes," he added.

IAS officers said on Monday that they were open to formal discussions after Kejriwal assured that he would ensure their safety and dignity.

Kejriwal and three of his Ministers started camping in the Raj Niwas on June 11 demanding a direction to the IAS officers working in the Delhi administration to end their undeclared strike and the Centre to approve the Delhi government's proposal to deliver ration to the poor at their houses.

Two of the Ministers -- Sisodia and Satyendar Jain -- who were on indefinite hunger strike were shifted to hospital after their health deteriorated and have gone back to their homes. Kejriwal and Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai are still camping in the Raj Niwas.

[With inputs from IANS]