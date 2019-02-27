Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting in New Delhi to discuss internal security after Pakistani jets violated the Line of Control (LoC), prompting Indian Air Force fighters to launch counter operations.

Earlier today, an F-16 fighter jet of the Pakistan Air Force was shot down after it violated Indian airspace and crossed border areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. Three Pakistani jets dropped bombs near an Indian Army camp while returning from the Indian airspace.

This happened a day after the Indian Air Force (IAF) bombed the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror outfit's biggest training camp in Pakistan.

The issues discussed in the meeting included the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir, intelligence inputs after Tuesday's air strikes and further strategy, reported news agency IANS.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Intelligence Bureau chief Rajiv Jain, Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Anil Kumar Dhasmana were present in the meeting along with other senior officials.