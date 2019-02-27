J&K: Pictures of craters formed from Pakistani bombs dropped near Indian Army post in Rajouri sector. Pic courtesy: Army sources) pic.twitter.com/bAqG1YW3AO — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019

Pakistani Air Force jets reportedly violated Indian airspace and crossed border areas of Nowshera and Poonch sectors in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday.

According to the reports, the Pakistani jets had dropped bombs near the Indian army force while returning from the Indian air space. No casualties or damages have been reported as of now.

The incident comes in the wake of the aerial attack conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Balakot, Chakoti and Muzaffarabad.

"The jets entered into Indian air space over Nowshera sector this morning," the official said, reported PTI. According to the reports, the Pak jets were immediately pushed back by the IAF jets on air patrol.

Civilian air traffic has been suspended at Srinagar airport due to the ongoing air operations by the IAF. Airports in Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot are on high alert.

(This is a developing story, awaiting further updates)