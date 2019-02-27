INDIA-AVIATION-CRASH
An Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 transport chopper crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday morning.

Two pilots and a civilian are reported to be dead after the crash, that happened at an open field near Garend Kalaan village in Naslapur area of the district around 10.40 am. Initial probe points out technical snag as the cause for the crash.

(This is a developing story, awaiting further updates)