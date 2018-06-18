Even as slain soldier Aurangzeb's family remains inconsolable, his 15-year-old brother Aasim has decided that he too will serve the nation like his brothers and his father.

Aurangzeb, who belonged to the 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) camp at Shadimarg, was abducted by terrorists on Thursday, June 14. The Jammu and Kashmir Police had launched a massive manhunt, following which his bullet-ridden body was recovered from Gussu village, about 10 km from Kalampora, in Pulwama district, later in the day.

The brutal killing of a dedicated soldier at the hands of Kashmir militants has not only shocked the nation but also shattered his family. Aurangazeb's family was eagerly awaiting his return to celebrate Eid.

Aurangzeb's younger brother Aasim said that his brother was on the phone when he was abducted. The teenage boy says his brother had promised to bring him new clothes and other gifts like a cricket bat on the festive occasion.

"He did not come rushing and hugging me, but in a coffin. I do not need any gift of clothes but only my brother. They killed an unarmed person," said a grief-stricken Aasim.

However, the loss has not deterred his spirits of the young boy. In fact, he is all the more determined to join the army.

"I will join Army like my brothers and father," Aasim asserted.

Why is Pakistan's flag flying in Kashmir, questions Aurangzeb's father

On Saturday, while Eid was widely celebrated across the country, Aurangzeb's parents Mohammed Hanief and Raj Bi, his four brothers and five sisters wept bitterly when the tricolour wrapped coffin arrived at their doorstep.

Hanief, who is a former sepoy of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, not only broke down but also blamed Pakistan for his son's death.

A video of a shattered Hanief talking to a jawan went viral on social media.

"It is my request to you. In the coming 32 hours, I want you to avenge my son's death. Kill those plundering Kashmir. They took my son, they took Kashmir's son. I don't know if you will defend us or state defends us, but we Kashmiris suffer," Hanief is seen telling the jawan in the video, as he frantically tried to console the dead soldier's father.

My son has laid down his life for the country. He was a brave soldier. My sons and I will also sacrifice (ourselves) for the nation. We want goons to be wiped out. Kashmir is ours. Why is Pakistan's flag flying in Kashmir? Why not the Indian flag? The Indian flag should be flying here.

"The state government does not allow the army to work on anti-militancy operations. They (army) would teach stone pelters and militants a lesson if they are given free hand to work. But this government does not allow them."

Thousands of people attended Aurangzeb's last rites and even raised patriotic slogans and demanded the army to avenge Aurangzeb's killing.

