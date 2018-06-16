While Eid is celebrated in peace across the country, clashes in Kashmir have set a grim atmosphere in the northern state. A young man was killed on Saturday, June 16, following clashes with security forces after Eid prayers in the town of Anantnag, located about 50 kilometers from the state capital of Srinagar.

According to police sources, Sheraz Ahmad of Barakpora village was critically injured in a clash in the Janglamandi area. The young man succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Srinagar. Reports have stated that over a dozen protesters had been injured in the street violence.

Similar clashes also broke out in other parts of the Kashmir Valley. In Pulwama, a crowd protested against the Army firing on Friday that led to the death of a nine-year-old boy, the police said.

Additionally, youth in Shopian too resorted to stone pelting. Clashes broke out in Srinagar around the Eidgah where a large crowd was gathered to offer congregational prayers on Eid.

Meanwhile, an Indian soldier was killed in the morning hours of Saturday by a Pakistani sniper at the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

As per the Defence Ministry, the incident took place in Laam area of Nowshera sector. The deceased has been identified as Bikas Gurung.

In related news, the Border Security Force (BSF) announced that they have apprehended two Pakistani nationals for crossing the border into India illegally. The detainees have been identified as Sohail Kamar from Narwal District and Ahmed from Zafarwal Tehsil of Sialkot.

