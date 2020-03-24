Siblings are the best gifts one can have as they are not just your brother or sister, they are your friends, guide, support system or we can say an all-in-one family pack. In Bollywood also we witness some of the best examples of siblings. One such duo is of Shilpa and Shamita Shetty. Both the actresses share a healthy bond with each other. But did you know, that Shilpa Shetty became insecure when her younger sister made her debut in the Bollywood?

Yes, you read it right, In an interview with Pinkvilla for their show, 'No More Secrets season 2' Shilpa and Shamita opened up about their bond and the insecurities they faced.

Shilpa made her Bollywood debut in 1993 opposite Shah Rukh Khan with 'Baazigar' which was a super hit film. Seven years later, her sister Shamita also made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Mohabbatien' which released in the year 2000. Shamita even bagged an IIFA award in the 'Star Debut of the Year' category. She got further limelight for her super hit song 'Sharara Sharara'.

Due to this, her elder sister became a little insecure, as she was a little worried about her career.

Shilpa Shetty makes shocking admission about her sister Shamita

Shilpa Shetty Kundra confessed, "I always felt she's the better-looking sister, the fairer one. She's a better actress and a dancer. So I'll admit this for the first time on this show that when she debuted, I did feel that nobody would give me work anymore after that."

Having won an IIFA award for her debut, Shamita thought it would be a sign of things to come, however, things panned out very differently. After tasting success early, the 41-year-old actress' projects started to struggle.

Reflecting back on her career, Shamita had stated, "In school, I was this girl who was athletic and good at sports. When I entered the film industry, it was suddenly different. It was a struggle to find my own identity. I knew about comparisons but the media was really harsh on me."

Shamita Shetty opens up on being compared to Shilpa

In a throwback interview with the Bombay Times, Shamita Shetty opened up on the constant comparisons with her elder sister, Shilpa. She was quoted as saying, "Even today, many people identify me as Shilpa's sister, but I have made peace with it. Sometimes, they even call me Shilpa, because I resemble her a bit. I don't feel offended because, at the end of the day, she is someone I aspire to be."

"Sometimes, there are comments on social media about how I'm being taken care of by my sister and brother-in-law, and how I have such an easy life. Let me make it clear that I take care of myself," Shamita added further.

However, talking about their bond the Shetty sisters shared an old incident when Shilpa locked down Shamita inside their father's cupboard, "We used to fight a lot when we were kids," Shilpa added. "There was a time I have locked Shamita inside daddy's cupboard. Then, when she came out, she was mata chandalini (laughs). Then we have had huge fights. She and I have fought, I have thrown a sun mica piece at her and there's a cut on her face."

Shamita continued, "Imagine, she's given me a permanent cut and people think I have a temper."