Cinema is a place where only your talent matters and not the name of the family you belong to. Even if a certain person is related to some superstar they must be talented still, to survive in the film industry.

Here are 5 actors who come from renowned Bollywood families and still they were unable to carve out a successful career for themselves.

Shamita Shetty

Shilpa Shetty's younger sister Shamita Shetty made her debut with the blockbuster movie Mohhabatein in 2000. She had also been part of many Tv reality shows like Bigg Boss in 2009, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi and became one of the finalists but her acting career did not give her that fame which she got by being the sister of Shilpa Shetty.

Imran Khan

The adorable boy from the movie Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Na, played by none other than Imran khan will always remain one of the best roles he had played on screen. Imran made his debut by playing the role of Jai Singh Rathore in the 2008 film which was liked by all. Everyone knows that Imran Khan is the nephew of Aamir Khan and had been part of many movies like Delly Belly, Katti Batti, Ek Main Aur Ek Tu and many more but none of them did well on the screen. Being the nephew of such talented actor did not bring the same name and fame to Imraan as Aamir got.

Harshvardhan Kapoor

Harshvardhan Kapoor started his career with Mirzya in 2016 alongside Anupam Kher's daughter Sayami Kher. He is the youngest son of famous Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor and costume designer, Sunita Kapoor. In spite of being related to such a renowned family and being the brother of talented actress Sonam Kapoor, the actor has not yet come up with something blockbuster on the screen. He has been a part of only 2 movies yet and both the movies did not do well at the Box Office.

Uday Chopra

Uday Chopra is a Bollywood actor, producer, and assistant director. He is the son of Yash Chopra and brother of Aditya Chopra and worked as an assistant director on a number of his father's and brother's movies under the Yash Raj Films banner in 1994. He made his debut from the superhit movie Mohhabatein in 2000. Chopra has mostly done films under his father's production house but still, he was not able to make that impression on the public. Although the 47-year-old was more focused in direction, still his acting career was not up to the mark. However, his role of Ali in the Dhoom series was liked and appreciated by many.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan, daughter of Kamal Haasan and Sarika Haasan is well known for her Tamil, Telugu and Hindi language movies. She made her acting debut in 2009 with the movie Luck and since then the 34-year-old actress gained a lot of recognition in South Indian films yet somehow she didn't receive the same from Bollywood. Shruti has received many Filmfare for her south movies and has a big name there still.