When George Clooney had learnt that his wife Amal Clooney was pregnant with twins, it was thrilling but slightly in a different sense.

He was mentally prepared to be the father of one child, but two came as a shock. During an interview with a television channel CBS, the actor was talking about his new family which include twins Ella and Alexander.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning that aired this weekend, the actor discussed his new post-apocalyptic thriller The Midnight Sky and life at home with wife Amal Clooney and their twins Ella and Alexander, 3.During the day of their ultrasound appointment, the doctor had said, 'You got a baby boy. And you got another one there.'

'I was up for one! I'm like, 'I'm old'

"I was up for one! I'm like, 'I'm old.' All of a sudden it's two and I literally ... it's hard to get me to not talk and I just stood there for like 10 minutes, just staring at this piece of paper going, 'What, two? But I'm so glad they have each other," Clooney said.

While talking about his wife Amal Clooney, the actor said, "There is no question that having Amal in my life changed everything for me. It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me. And then we had these two knuckleheads, it is very fulfilling and something I wasn't at all ... didn't see coming."

On the work front, the two-time Oscar-winning actor will soon be seen in The Midnight Sky which is expected to release on Netflix.