The coronavirus pandemic that has struck worldwide led everyone has contracted a lot of people including A-lister personalities from Hollywood and Bollywood. Actor Hugh Grant had been one of the actors to open up about his dreadful experience.

During his latest interaction with Stephen Colbert, he revealed that his wife Anna Eberstein and Grant contracted the dangerous coronavirus in the winters."We have antibodies, I'm rather proud of them. I got it in [around] February, I had an antibody test only a month ago and I still have those antibodies, so I know that's what it was."

The Hollywood actor further went on to add that his inability to smell led him to sniff garbage. He even went on to stay Chanel 5 directly on his face, only so he could smell something.

"It became clear [what it was], it started as just a very strange syndrome where I kept breaking into a terrible sweat. It was like a poncho of sweat, embarrassing really. Then my eyeballs felt about three sizes too big.

Then this feeling that an enormous man was sitting on my chest, Harvey Weinstein or someone. I thought I don't know what this is. Then I was walking down the street one day and thought I can't smell a damn thing. Then you start to panic, by then people had been starting to talk about this as a symptom," he continued," Grant shared.

Grant said, "I started sniffing flowers, nothing... you get more and more desperate, I started sniffing in garbage cans. You want to sniff strangers' armpits because you just can't smell anything. I went home and sprayed my wife's Chanel No.5 directly into my face, couldn't smell a thing... I did go blind," he said during his interview.