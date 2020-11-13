Following Johnny Depp's departure from Warner Bros.'s Fantastic Beasts movie series, there were speculations that Amber Heard will also be removed from Aquaman 2.

After many assumptions about her future with the DC Extended Universe, Amber Heard has finally revealed that she will return for her role as Mera alongside Game of Thrones alum Jason Momoa.

Over the last couple of months, there were reports that Amber Heard will not return as Mera in Warner Bros.' sequel to James Wan's 2018 superhero movie. Several fans even revealed that Warner Bros. is most likely to replace her with some other actress. However, Heard has officially debunked these claims.

"I'm super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we'll be coming back," Heard told Entertainment Weekly. "I'm so excited to film that."

Amber Heard v Johnny Depp case:

In 2016, Amber Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp and even obtained a temporary restraining order against him. That time, she alleged that Johnny had physically abused her during their relationship and said it was usually under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Johnny Depp then sued The Sun newspaper over its claim the actor was abusive towards Heard. However, earlier this month, a judge dismissed Depp's claims, ruling that the newspaper's allegation against Depp was "substantially true."

Warner Bros. then asked Depp to step down from the Fantastic Beasts franchise. There are reports that Hannibal actor Mads Mikkelsen will now replace him.

Johnny Depp has maintained his innocence, and in his Instagram statement, he said he plans to appeal the decision.

"Paid rumours and paid campaigns on social media don't dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality," Heard added. "Only the fans actually made Aquaman and Aquaman 2 happen. I'm excited to get started next year."

As of this writing, Warner Bros. has not officially started the production of Aquaman 2 movie. Given the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, it is most likely that Warner Bros. will focus on existing projects rather than starting something from scratch.