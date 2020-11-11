After Johnny Depp departed from the Fantastic Beasts movie series, Warner Bros. is currently looking for an actor to replace him. There were rumours and fan speculations that Colin Farrell would play the role of Gellert Grindelwald.

However, as per a recent report, Hannibal TV show star Mads Mikkelsen is among the top contenders to replace Johnny Depp in the untitled Fantastic Beast 3 movie.

Earlier last week, Johnny Depp lost a liable case against a British tabloid that described him as a "wife-beater" in one of their sensational articles. Following this, Warner Bros. asked Depp to withdraw from his role in the Fantastic Beasts movie series.

According to Deadline, sources close to the project said Mads Mikkelsen is director David Yates' choice to play Grindelwald's role, and he is in early talks from the studios.

Ever since it is reported that Mads Mikkelsen might replace Johnny Depp in the Fantastic Beasts movie series, Hannibal and Doctor Strange fans took to Twitter to share their excitement. In addition to this, some fans would like to see Jude Law getting along with Mads Mikkelsen in the untitled Fantastic Beasts 3 movie.

Johnny Depp to make $10M from Fantastic Beasts 3:

Johnny Depp was asked to leave after shooting one day of the film. As per reports, Depp had a "pay-or-play contract" with Warner Bros., which states that the Pirates of the Caribbean movie star be paid in full whether a film's shooting is canceled or he is recast.

Now that Johnny Depp had reportedly shot one scene for the untitled Fantastic Beasts 3 movie, he is reportedly going to earn somewhere around $10 million.

The Fantastic Beasts movie series star Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, an introverted British wizard, magizoologist, and an employee of the Minister of Magic. Newt is the future author of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry standard textbook, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

The Untitled Fantastic Beasts 3 movie had met with several obstacles. The movie's shooting had to put on hold from the very first day following the worldwide lockdown due to COVID-19. The film was earlier slated to release in November 2021, but now that Johnny Depp is out of the movie, Warner Bros. has pushed the movie's release to July 2022.