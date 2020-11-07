Warner Bros. shocked everyone after they asked Johnny Depp to step down from the Fantastic Beasts movie series. Depp has accepted the request and resigned from the franchise. Now that there is no confirmation from the studio as to who will replace Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in the forthcoming Fantastic Beasts movie series, fans are demanding to bring back Colin Farell in the Fantastic Beasts 3 movie.

Colin Farell did star in Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them. In the 2016 released movie, Farrell played the role of Percival Graves -- a high-ranking Auror and Director of Magical Security for MACUSA. He was responsible for the protection of wizards; however, in the final moments of the movie, Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) captures Percival with the help of one of his beasts and reveals that Graves is actually Grindelwald in disguise. It was at that moment in the movie when we first saw Johnny Depp.

Following Depp's departure from the fantasy saga, fans have taken to Twitter to suggest a suitable replacement for Depp. On one hand, fans have started a petition for Warner Bros. to rehire Johnny Depp; on the other hand several users think that Colin Farell would be a perfect casting to play the role of the greatest dark lord to ever lived before Lord Voldemort.

The third installment in the Fantastic Beasts series and the eleventh overall movie in Harry Potter's Wizarding World was set to go into production in early 2020. However, right on the very first day of shooting, the COVID-19 pandemic made Warner Bros. postpone the production until further notice.

The principal photography of the Untitled Fantastic Beasts 3 film began in September 2020, but now the studio has to rethink the movie's plotline as Depp is no longer playing the role of Gellert Grindelwald.

There has not been any casting call from the studio, and fans can only speculate as to who will play the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the forthcoming Fantastic Beasts movie series. The movie was initially scheduled to release on November 12, 2021, but with Johnny Depp's official departure, Warner Bros. has reportedly shifted the release date to summer 2022.