Ezra Miller was recently caught on a video where he reportedly appears to choke a woman in a bar in Iceland. There are now reports that the incident may cost him The Flash solo movie.

There are reports that Warner Bros. is reportedly considering cancelling The Flash movie altogether following the controversial video showing Ezra Miller choking a female fan. As per the Lords of The Long Box YouTube channel, an alleged source revealed that the video has reportedly sent shockwaves throughout Warner Bros.

The source further stated that Warner Bros. is currently investigating that entire matter happened in Iceland where Miller is allegedly seen choking and pushing a female fan to the ground. As per several reports, Ezra Miller is allegedly drunk at the time of the incident. There are now reports that Warner Bros. may cancel the project altogether.

In addition to this, the source stated that several high-level executives are not excited about the project at all that is in the development for quite some time now. Although it is not confirmed, it has been said that The Perks of Being a Wallflower movie star has been a problem surrounding the production of The Flash solo movie.

Ezra Miller in Fantastic Beasts 3:

If reports are to be believed then Warner Bros. is reportedly keeping an eye on Miller because of all such behavior. The source hinted that Miller's future involvement in the Fantastic Beasts 3 movie series is also in jeopardy.

As of now, there are no concrete reports on the production of JK Rowling's Fantastic Beasts 3 movie. There were previous reports of Johnny Depp not starring because of his ongoing feud with former wife Amber Heard and now the video of Miller has surfaced. More information about Fantastic Beasts 3 movie will be revealed by Warner Bros. in due time.

Following the video, several fans took to Twitter and urged the studio to replace Ezra Miller with Grant Gustin in future DC movies as The Flash.

Ezra Miller has appeared in several movies in the past, including Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and Fantastic Beasts movie series. His most notable role has been in the movie, We Need To Talk About Kevin.