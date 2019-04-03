Angelina Jolie is currently in the midst of finalizing her divorce with Brad Pitt but there are several alleged claims about their respective dating lives. On one hand, Brad's name is constantly linked with Jennifer Aniston, there are now reports that Angelina has reconnected with her former boyfriend Colin Farrell.

As many of Angelina Jolie's fans know this for a fact that Jolie was rumored to have had a fling with her Alexander movie co-star Colin Farrell back in 2003. As per the latest alleged claims by RadarOnline, Jolie and Farrell have reconnected after all these years and are even flirting with each other.

"They've come such a long way since the wild old days when they last hooked up," an alleged insider contended. The insider went on to state that True Detective TV series star Colin is a changed man and now focuses on doing charity work and spending quality time with his two sons.

"Colin's a changed man — more into clean-living and charity than anything else, plus he's a doting dad."

As reported multiple times in the past, the 42-year-old Colin Farrell is known to be extremely private when it comes to his dating life. He had been rumored to be seeing Kelly McNamara on and off for a couple of years. But this does not stop Angelina Jolie who is determined to explore the tangent of this connection, adds the insider.

"[Angelina Jolie is] determined to explore their connection further and would date him in a heartbeat," further claims the insider. "She usually gets what she wants and there's no denying they have major chemistry."

The rumors of Angelina Jolie seeing Colin Farrell started to surface after the Academy Award-winning actress attended the world premiere of Farrell's new movie, Dumbo with four of her kids she shares with Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie's personal life has triggered immense public speculation. However, ever since she announced her separation and divorce with Brad Pitt, she is reportedly not seeing anyone. The 'By The Sea' movie star is focusing on her health, her movies, and her children. At the same time, she is also busy doing several humanitarian works. Angelina Jolie's reps have always denied these claims and from the looks of the above claims, this too may end up as another fabricated news about Brad Pitt's former wife. Even GossipCop has debunked the claims and revealed that Angelina Jolie and Colin Farrell have never dated.