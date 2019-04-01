Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's private lives have created several speculations since their 2016 separation. Brad recently attended the 50th birthday party of his first wife Jennifer Aniston and it made many to wonder what Angelina thinks about this little reunion.

Earlier in February, Friends alum, Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 50th birthday party with her close family and friends. Her former husband, Justin Theroux, beautifully wished her on Instagram whereas, her first husband, Brad Pitt, chose to wish her face-to-face.

Ever since Brad Pitt attended Jennifer Aniston's private party, there are speculations about their dating life. Many have predicted that sooner or later, Brad and Jennifer will reconcile their differences and announce that they both are casually seeing each other. In addition to this, there were bogus claims of Jennifer Aniston's alleged pregnancy. As we have mentioned multiple times, there is nothing going on between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. The former couple did spend the birthday party but aren't getting back together, despite several media speculations.

At the same time, Angelina Jolie has chosen to stay quiet when it comes to all the rumors about Brad Pitt's dating life. Ever since their separation, Brad's name is linked with several celebrities like Marion Cotillard, Princess Charlotte Casiraghi, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Aniston, and others. Their respective reps have revealed that they aren't dating Brad Pitt and at the same time, Angelina did not comment on any of such rumors.

The Maleficent movie actress has her own life and she is trying her best to take care of her six children. There were several rumors in the recent weeks that Angelina Jolie will star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Furthermore, she is also set to star in movies like Come Away and Those Who Wish Me Dead.

Besides her movie career, Angelina Jolie has dedicated her life to several humanitarian causes. She recently attended a United Nation conference where she talked about equality for women. In her speech, she said:

"A country that believes that all men and women are born free and equal cannot be true to itself if it doesn't defend those principles for all people, wherever they live."

At last, it should be noted that after his separation from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt is not dating Jennifer Aniston or anyone else. Fans will get to see him sharing screen space with Leonardo DiCaprio in the upcoming Quentin Tarantino's movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.