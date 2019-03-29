Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are reportedly communicating with each other since her 50th birthday. If recent reports are to believe then the former couple is getting to know each other after all the years of separation but are planning to get more intimate in the days to come.

Brad Pitt shocked everyone after he was spotted attending Jennifer Aniston's 50th birthday party. He came in his big car and quickly went inside but it was enough for the paparazzi to click his pictures. Ever since then, there have been reports about Jennifer and Brad giving their romance a second chance.

As per a recent alleged report, both Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are on talking terms since he attended her birthday party. The alleged insider revealed some intimate details about their supposed romance.

As per the report by Life & Style via New Idea, when it comes to Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, they still have the spark left for each other even though they ended their relationship 14 years ago. The alleged insider contended that Brad and Jennifer reportedly went on a second date and now things are getting more intimate between them.

"For their second date they went to a little restaurant above Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu and it went way better than either of them expected," the alleged insider further claimed. "Brad and Jen even shared a kiss! After dinner they went for a short walk, undetected by prying eyes. That's when they kissed. It wasn't a make-out session, just a nice sweet moment."

The unverified insider went on to state that the movie star of We Are the Millers is not trying to rush back with Brad Pitt, whose Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will be releasing in a couple of months. That being said, "she [Jennifer] still loves him, yes, that's never really stopped."

"Jen is in full control and Brad's totally fine with that," the insider further contended. "They are making a fresh start. But after the pair have been through there's no reason to hurry They are taking it very slow."

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's reps have maintained that these two are not seeing each other after their official separation. Jennifer's birthday was a one-time thing for Brad and there is nothing going on between the two. It looks like the claims made by the insider are yet another fabricated news. Even Gossip Cop has debunked the claims.