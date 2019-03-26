Jennifer Aniston has again found herself in the midst of several bogus pregnancy rumors. Brad Pitt's former wife was glowing while working on the sets of her latest movie.

As per a report by New Idea, Jennifer Aniston was recently snapped while on the set of her latest movie. There have been rumors about her secret pregnancy and in the leaked pictures, the Friends alum appeared to be radiant and glowing.

It was previously reported that Jennifer was photographed patting her stomach, which somehow made many to believe that she is pregnant. The rumors came after the talks of Jennifer going on a foreign trip with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

A bogus insider stated that Brad and Jennifer wish to go to Paris as the place always had a special place in their heart. The debunked insider added that "They've had lots of great holidays there over the years and it really is the city of love for them – every time they travel there, they've felt closer than ever before."

There has been a serious obsession of fans to see Jennifer Aniston either pregnant or with someone. Even though Brad Pitt did attend her 50th birthday party bash, these two former partners are not together in any capacity. As reported on multiple occasions, all the talks of Jennifer Aniston's secret pregnancy with Brad Pitt are nothing but fabricated news.

At the same time, there were talks of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's secret romantic comedy movie. But as we stated in our previous report, Brad and Jennifer are not working together to make a movie that will break all the box-office records.

Both Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are busy with their own lives. Brad, on hand, has his ongoing divorce proceedings with Angelina Jolie and has a number of movies to look forward to in 2019. Jennifer, on the other hand, has just come out of her second marriage and would take some time before she will think of committing into another relationship. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are single and as far as we know, they are reportedly not dating anyone.

Brad Pitt will be seen in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, while Jennifer Aniston will be seen next to Adam Sandler in Netflix's Murder Mystery movie.