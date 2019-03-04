Brad Pitt has surely shocked everyone after he decided to drop at Jennifer Aniston's 50th birthday party celebration. Brad and Jennifer are not dating each other but as per a report, they are surely in touch with each other. Will they ever reconcile their differences and get back together?

After divorcing Jennifer Aniston in 2005, Brad Pitt reportedly never stayed in touch with her. The acclaimed movie star went into a serious relationship with Angelina Jolie and Jennifer later got married to Justin Theroux. Back in 2016 and early 2017, both Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston parted ways from their respective partners, fueling dating rumors.

Several media outlets falsely stated that Jennifer and Brad are now dating and Angelina Jolie has lost all control. These have nothing but rumors about their lives, which were later debunked by their representatives.

Jennifer Aniston recently celebrated her 50th birthday and several known names from Hollywood attainted her grand party. That included a very powerful birthday wish by Justin Theroux and how Brad Pitt graced her party. During that party, Jennifer reportedly spoke to Brad briefly and even hugged him. She later thanked him for coming to her celebration. Jennifer was reportedly very happy that Brad decided to be there with her.

During Jennifer Aniston's birthday party, Brad Pitt did not stay for too long and "ducked out" before most of the guests. As per a recent report by Us Weekly, Jennifer and Brad are back on speaking terms with each other but as of now, there's nothing romantically going on between the former couple.

"Jen and Brad are still in touch and speak, but there still isn't anything going on romantically between them," an alleged source revealed.

In addition to this, the insider revealed that Jennifer Aniston is not only in touch with Brad Pitt but has also started to talk with his mother. As per the source, both women have been "close" for a while.

As per reports, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston apparently revived their friendship after the latter lost her mother in May 2016. Brad knew that Jennifer was close to her mother Nancy and his gesture to revive contact has reportedly touched Jennifer Aniston.