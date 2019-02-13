Jennifer Aniston recently celebrated her 50th birthday party. Several known Hollywood celebrities attended the star's birthday but it was her first husband, Brad Pitt's presence that made headlines. However, Jennifer's second husband, Justin Theroux chose to stay away from the birthday blast but did wish his former wife on her big day.

Jennifer Aniston's birthday party became talk of the entertainment world when Brad Pitt showed up. But fans were wondering what Justin Theroux had to say to his ex-wife on her 50th birthday. Although the famous writer didn't show up at her birthday, it did not mean that he forgot it as well. Theroux uploaded a picture of Jennifer and beautifully captioned it.

"Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman," Theroux wrote. "Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind. ....and fiercely funny. [heart shaped emoji] you B."

Even though Justin wished Jennifer on Instagram, fans were wondering why did he ditch her birthday party. As per a report, Justin Theroux reportedly had a guys' night out at New York Fashion Week. Along with his several friends that included Oscar Issac, Lakeith Stanfield, and Nigel Godrich, he also attended an after-party at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge for Rage & Bone's show, reports Page Six.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux officially split up in February. As per a recent report, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux had a peaceful divorce but after splitting, they both chose to have no contact with each other.

"Jen and Justin have gone their separate ways and really closed that chapter of their lives," an alleged source revealed recently. "It was a clean break and they have both gone back to their pre-married lives."

But it did not mean that Justin and Jennifer's personal life was not affected by their split. Back in Sept. 2018, Justin opened up about his split with Jennifer and recalled that the split was "heartbreaking." He further talked about his friendship with Jennifer Aniston and stated that "the friendship is shifting and changing, you know, so that part is something that we're both very proud of."

At the same time, Friends TV series starlet Jennifer Aniston also had a rough time following her split with Justin Theroux. As per an earlier report, she reportedly had to visit a therapist, post her split.

Meanwhile, fans are now wondering if or when Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston will get back together. It should be noted that Brad attending Jennifer's birthday party did not mean that they are going to reconcile their differences. Despite several rumors and speculations, Brad and Jennifer are not back together.