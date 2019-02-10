Jennifer Aniston is currently enjoying her single life. The Friends alum had a couple of rough years but she has handled all the problems and come out as a total winner. This February marks the one year since she called it quits to her second marriage and as per a report, Brad Pitt's former wife has no contact with Justin Theroux.

As per a report by Us Weekly, an insider revealed that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux both have moved on in their respective lives and have no relationship. "Jen and Justin have gone their separate ways and really closed that chapter of their lives," the source reveals. "It was a clean break and they have both gone back to their pre-married lives."

The 49-year-old Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced their divorce in February 2018 after less than three years of marriage. Justin and Jennifer called their decision to end their marriage "mutual" in a previous joint statement.

During that time, many speculated that Jennifer will get back together with her former partner Brad Pitt, but despite several such reports, it did not happen. Following their divorce, Jennifer Aniston lives in Los Angles and Justin Theroux is happy in New York.

"They are both happy to be living their lives the way they want," the source further revealed. "He has his friends and she has hers. There's not a lot of overlap. They wish each other well, but they have both completely moved on."

Meanwhile, as earlier reported, Jennifer Aniston has herself reported that she had a lot of therapy to get over her divorce. It was also revealed at that time that she is very comfortable in her space as a single woman.

At that time, Justin Theroux has also shared his perspective towards divorce. The famous writer talked about his divorce with Jennifer Aniston and called it "the most gentle separation." Justin further talked about all the gossip swirling around their private lives.

"These are actually, in reality, small events that take place. But everything can feel like 10 on the Richter scale if you make the headline big enough and salacious enough," he once said.