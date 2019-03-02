It looks like Brad Pitt cannot catch a break. The Once Upon a Hollywood movie star is reportedly feeling left out after his ex-wife Angelina Jolie decided to take the responsibility of their son Maddox's education on her own shoulder.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got separated in September 2016 and the latter filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences." Ever since then, Brad and Angelina are finalising their divorce. The former couple reportedly signed on to some sort of custody agreement in 2018 but as of now, their divorce is not yet finalised.

Reportedly, Angelina Jolie is focusing on a better future for her six children. As per reports, she has spent several months looking at colleges which her 17-year-old son Maddox could attend. However, she is not taking Brad Pitt's help while searching for different colleges and as a result of which, the Fight Club movie star is reportedly feeling pushed out.

According to HollywoodLife, the 43-year-old Angelina Jolie has been going along with her eldest son Maddox on tour of different universities in the United States and other countries. But Brad Pitt apparently is not called on such tours. Brad is proud of his son and as a father, he would love to help him out but considering it all depends on Angelina, there is nothing he can do about it.

"Brad is so proud of Maddox and would love to be helping him tour colleges, but as of now, there are no plans for that. It's not by Brad's choice," an alleged source revealed.

There were reports in November 2018 that Angelina Jolie took her son Maddox to South Korea where she made an official visit as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee Special Envoy. While she was in the capital city of Seoul, she reportedly visited several colleges for Maddox to check them out.

The alleged insider went on to contend that Brad Pitt would like to get more involved with Maddox's personal life but reportedly, Angelina Jolie has made everything extremely clear that she is handling Maddox's college and further studies.

"It's hard on Brad to be pushed out, to see Angelina having fun with the kids while he's busy working to support everyone."

These above claims are not verified by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's representatives.