Gellert Grindlewald may have escaped from the prison in the Fantastic Beasts franchise but actor Johnny Depp seems to have a fun time going behind the bars. At a time, when the 'Edward Scissorhands' actor is mainly in the news for all the wrong reasons, his picture is probably a cheeky comeback for all his haters. The photo was taken in the Bahamas, where the actor was seen holding a trophy in his hand. He was seen, in a room which was designed like a jail, and he had a happy expression attached to his face.

Controversies in Depp's life

Off late, Depp had been going through the worst of times in his professional and personal life. His former wife Amber Heard accused her of being an abusive partner. The ugly battle, which started around 2016, continued in various forms till it reached a point where even author JK Rowling was called a hypocrite for collaborating with an alleged wife-beater.

While the author earlier defended Depp, Depp lost his libel battle in the UK after the court declared The Sun's headlines of Depp being called a wife-beater 'substantially true'. The actor declared in a statement that he has stepped down from the Fantastic Beast franchise but he will continue his battle. In the middle of such circumstances, watching Depp smile was the last thing fans and viewers had expected from the actor.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor was accepting an award that was virtually held Camerimage Festival 2020. The report further stated that the actor wrote a letter to the event's organizer where he expressed his gratitude towards the cinematographers with whom he had worked for as many as 36 years. The picture was his unique manner of accepting the award.