Mumtaz was one of the most beautiful and versatile actresses of the 70s. The veteran actress, in a recent interview, has revealed that Yash Chopra had proposed marriage to her many a time. She added that she refused his proposal as she wasn't attracted to him. Mumtaz added that she never felt that there was any chemistry between them.

Mumtaz on Yash Chopra's proposal

Mumtaz said that she was not in love with him, but he asked her to marry him on several occasions. "Not once, he must've asked me 1000 times. But I was not in love with him, so how could I have married him? I'm exaggerating about 1000 times, but he told me several occasions, 'Aye moti, I love you yaar, marry me'," she told Vickey Lalwani.

The Khilona actress added that to be someone's wife, one had to have chemistry, which wasn't at all between them. "But, you see, to have such a close relationship with anybody, you have to fall in love with the person. You have to be close to the person, and for that, you have to have chemistry. If you don't have the chemistry, how can you live together as a married couple? I never had that chemistry with him."

However, another actor she was attracted to was Shammi Kapoor. Despite a considerable age gap of over 17 years, Mumtaz had strong feelings for Shammi Kapoor. But Raj Kapoor's rule that the women of the house won't work in films made her not move ahead in the relationship.

Relationship with Shammi Kapoor

"Shammi Kapoor was a very good-looking man, and I liked him. There is nothing to hide, nothing to deny. There was a 17-18 years difference between us, but I didn't care. I wanted to marry him," she said.

The Brahmachari actress went on to praise Shammi Kapoor's wife and called her a "very nice person, a very good human being, and a good housewife."