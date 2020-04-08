School memories are the best asset for any individual. And if you were the notorious one definitely the memories would be worth remembering. One such notorious kids of the Bollywood Industry was Ranbir Kapoor. Despite looking very innocent, the 37-year-old actor is quite a mischievous character.

Ranbir Kapoor has always been a talk of the town because of his alleged relationships and breakups. He has a very flamboyant character and is never shy of making naughty confessions.

Talking of naughty confessions, Ranbir in an earlier event revealed that he was in love with his English teacher so much that the 'Sanju' actor would sit under the table in his school to look at her legs.

Yes, that's right even after coming from such a renowned family, Ranbir has made that Playboy image of himself in the industry. When the actor was asked about his childhood crush, he admitted that it was obviously one of his teachers which is quite a common confession made by people when asked the same.

But giving it a Ranbir Kapoor's Playboy touch he added that, when he was just 8-years-old the actor was so much in love with his teacher that he used to sit under the table just to look at her legs as all his teachers in his school used to wear a saree, except his English who used to wear skirts.

Neetu Kapoor embarrassed by Ranbir's mischief

Of course, this incident was brought in the notice of his mother Neetu Kapoor who got really embarrassed with her son's mischiefs. After this Mrs Kapoor's tried hard to explain things to Ranbir, but he did not seem to have understood anything. Eventually, his teacher stopped paying attention to the little boy's naughtiness.

However, after narrating the incident Ranbir was humble enough to give a shout out to his teachers for working so hard and said wherever she is, he still loves her and will always be his first love ever.

Currently, Ranbir Kapoor is dating his co-actor Alia Bhatt and rumours are that both might get married very soon. Both have been spotted spending quality time with each other for quite a few times. Even when the whole country is lockdown speculations regarding their living together keeps on doing rounds on social media.