Although Ranbir Kapoor doesn't interact with the media much except during film promotions, his love life has always been under the media glare. The talented actor's former relationships with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif continue to make news now and then, despite he being in a steady relationship with Alia Bhatt for quite some time.

Back in 2016, Ranbir had spoken his heart out about a few perceptions about him in a candid conversation with Neha Dhupia on #NoFilterNeha. Talking about sexting, the actor had said he's old-school when it comes to interacting with females. He finds no charm in sexting and would rather walk up to the girl and talk to her face-to-face than send messages.

"To be honest, I am not good at sexting. Sexting is a little bit of brainwashing. It is make believe. I like being face to face with the person, and really the flirting and energy is what matters. Sexting is boring. It gets vulgar and needy. I don't like that," he had told Dhupia.

Ranbir about being 'playboy'

Further, the Kapoor clan had said the perception that he is a playboy and someone who dates a lot comes from a film he had done at the start of his career and the two leading actresses he had been in relationships with. However, he did say that part of what was said about him is true.

Ranbir-Alia's affair

Fast forward to the present day, Ranbir is in a happy space with Alia Bhatt. The Brahmastra stars have been spending a lot of quality time together and even making public appearances at star-studded events.

Speculations of the duo's entering wedlock have also been doing the rounds. Rumour has it the couple has been searching for wedding destination for a while now and eyeing on places like Gstaad in Switzerland, Bahamas and Finland, among others.