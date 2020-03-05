It's not Alia Bhatt, it's not Ranbir Kapoor, it's not their social media PDA, it's not their movie; this time, it's Alia Bhatt's phone screen that's breaking the internet. A picture of Alia Bhatt's phone screen has left us all mushy and romantic. From whatever we could make out in the picture, the duo seems to be engaged in a lip-lock, which has now gone viral.

Alia Bhatt recently attended the screening of Netflix's Guilty, which stars Kiara Advani and Alia's friend, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor. A video shows Alia holding her phone but what caught everyone's attention was the wallpaper on her phone screen, which happens to be of the romantic couple. 'It's a photo of ranbir and alia', 'Its her and ranbir kissing awwweeee', 'Love love love', 'are they kissing?' were some of the comments dropped on the photo.

Engagement postponed

There were rumours of the two tying-the-knot by the end of this year, however, due to Rishi Kapoor's deteriorating health, the wedding has been put on hold, indefinitely. An Asian Age report states, "They are not even thinking about anything except Chintu uncle's (Rishi Kapoor) health right now. Any talk of a wedding can only happen once he is well again."

Mahesh Bhatt's take on Alia - Ranbir's marriage

Earlier, Mahesh Bhatt had spoken about their relationship and told Telegraph in an interview, "Well, of course, they're in love. You don't need to be a genius to get that! What they do to their relationship is something they'll have to figure out. Whether it's heading towards that port called 'marriage' - which is an institution that needs to be questioned in the second decade of the 21st century - is something for them to figure out. I'm no one to hazard a guess when that would happen or which way the relationship is going. Its life and life needs to be lived on its own terms. Let's wait and see what tomorrow brings for us!"

Well, this picture has made us even more eager to see the two tie-the-knot.