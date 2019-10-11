The Income Tax Department has seized about Rs 5 crore cash during raids against former Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara and others.

The ongoing raid began on Thursday at about 25 locations. At least 300 Income Tax sleuths swooped down on premises linked to the senior congress leader and his associates J Rajendra, former MP R L Jalappa's son were raided in Bengaluru and Tumkuru.

According to Income Tax departament, the raids are in connection with a multi-crore tax evasion case linked to the NEET medical seat scam. The three colleges where merit seats under NEET were auctioned by the colleges for Rs 50 Lakhs per seat.

The income tax department will continue searches in 25 location in Bengaluru which will include the premises of Siddhartha Medical College, an institution run by a trust related to Congress leader Parameshwara.

As per reports, the raids were carried out in other institutions and owned by Congress leaders in Tumkuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapura and Nelamangala.

On speaking to ANI, G Parameshwara said, " I am not aware of the raid. I don't know where they are doing it. Let them search I have no issue. If there is any fault from our side, we will rectify it."

The Congress party said that the raids conducted were politically motivated.

Siddharamaiah, former Karnataka CM, took to his twitter account and stated, "The series of IT raids on@DrParameshwara, RL Jalappa & others, are politically motivated with malafide intention. They are only targeting @INCKarnataka leaders as they have failed to face us on policy & corruption issues. We won't budge to any such tactics!!"