The Income Tax department on Thursday (October 10) morning conducted raids at locations linked to Former Karnataka deputy Chief Minister G Parameswara in various places in Bengaluru.

Over 30 places have been searched after the Income Tax department found irregularities in the accounts of the medical college one of his trusts runs.

In response to the raids, Parameswara said, "I am not aware of the raid. I don't know where they are doing it. Let them search I have no issue. If there is any fault from our side, we will rectify it."

The raids were conducted early Thursday morning at 6:30 am and a search was also conducted in the college, which is located in Nelamangala.

In addition to this, the IT department also conducted raids at locations linked with many of Parameswara's acquaintances including Jalappa, who was part of the Karnataka Legislative Council.