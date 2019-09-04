The former Karnataka chief minister and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramiah has once again landed in controversy after he was caught on camera slapping one of his aides outside Mysuru airport on Wednesday.

In the video, which is now going viral on social media, the CLP leader can be seen talking to a party worker after the media briefing. The unidentified Congress worker handed Siddaramiah a mobile.

An irritated Siddaramiah lost his cool and slapped the party worker, after which he walked towards his car. KPCC Women's president Pushpa Amarnath and party leader CM Ibrahim were also present with the veteran leader.

The video has gone viral on social media and netizens have objected towards the politician's arrogant behaviour and called it 'Congress goondagiri'. This is not the first instance when Siddaramiah has done something like this. Earlier this year, he was caught on camera manhandling a woman for asking questions to him.