Neil Nitin Mukesh and Deepika Padukone starred together in Lafangey Parindey in 2010. During the shooting of the film, rumours were rife that the two had come quite close. Also, there were rumours of the two seeing each other. But Neil Nitin Mukesh's tweet on the same added fuel to the fire that became headlines.

He had tweeted, ''I stood outside Deepika's door yesterday with a red rose for three hours. Then I realized that she had gone for the promotions of Aarakshan.''

Neil Nitin Mukesh was in all praises of Deepika and also confessed his affection for her. In an interview to a leading daily, Neil had also confessed that he is very fond of Deepika, "She is one of the sweetest people I know. She is almost family - my 4 am friend whom I can talk to about anything and everything. Her smile is so contagious. I am very fond of her."

'It's too early to say if anything is cooking between the two'

A source close to the duo says, "There's no denying that they both are very good friends. But it's too early to say if anything is cooking between the two. They definitely turn to each other in times of need."

It was not only Neil who openly confessed their camaraderie but also Deepika spoke about her growing closeness with Neil. In an interview with a web portal, Deepika had revealed, ''Working with Neil was a brilliant experience. I think he is a nice, caring man who takes care of everyone on the set. He believes that filmmaking is like a family reunion, he takes interest in everyone's togetherness. I personally loved working with Neil.''

But with time, rumours of the growing closeness between the two saw a slow death and was never discussed later. The Neil Nitin Mukesh and Deepika Padukone chapter were closed to never be remembered again.

Cut to present, Neil is married to Rukmini Sahay and the couple is blessed with a baby girl Nurvi while Deepika Padukone is married to Ranveer Singh. Both the couples had a star-studded wedding that was attended by the who's who of the industry.