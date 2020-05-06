Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were once a lovey-dovey couple of the Bollywood industry. Both were looked upon as an ideal couple, they walked in at parties, hand-in-hand and were almost inseparable.

Even though their eternal love story blossomed for 2 years, things took a turn for the worse after DeePee shockingly revealed that Ranbir had cheated on her. The actress gave multiple interviews after her separation wherein she revealed in detail about her struggles post their breakup.

Deepika Padukone hinted Ranbir cheated on her with Katrina Kaif

Moreover, in one interview Deepika hinted that Jr Kapoor cheated on her with another actress from the industry, whose name she did not reveal, but we are guessing that it could be Katrina Kaif.

When asked how she will react if she sees her boyfriend in bed with her arch-rival, Deepika Padukone said, "Oh no! I can't go through that again."

And since after the duo's dirty breakup, the 'Sanju' actor soon started dating Katrina Kaif, it's evident that Deepika hinted Ranbir cheated on her with Katrina.

When Deepika was questioned about getting back with Ranbir!

Furthermore, when asked if she and Ranbir Kapoor will ever get back, the 34-year-old actress had told a web portal, "It's not something that has ever crossed my mind. We have both moved on. It has made both of us better persons."

However, later, all three of them went their separate ways, as Deepika got married to Ranveer Singh. Ranbir, on the other hand, has been in the news for his relationship with Alia Bhatt and both of them might get married soon. While Katrina is rumoured to be dating Vicky Kaushal.

Over time, Deepika and Ranbir let bygones be bygones and not only they moved on in their lives but have also taught us how to remain friends with ex-flames.