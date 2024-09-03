Anita Hassanandani and Eijaz Khan were in a relationship while they were shooting for the hit series – Kavyanjali. The two became the biggest names of the television industry and their romance too blossomed as the show progressed. However, the couple called it quits after few years of dating. Now, Anita is happily married to Rohit Reddy and the two have an adorable son.

In a recent interview, the Naagin actress spilled the beans on the regret she had from her relationship with Eijaz Khan. Anita said that the one thing she regrets is that she let go of her career for the relationship. She revealed that she was offered the Tamil hit film – Varsham – but she chose not to do it. She also said that though the two of them were good people, they just weren't good for one another.

Not good for one another

"I learnt a lot. I became a better person. I think we were just two very good people, not good for each other. The only thing I regret is that I let go of my prime career. I was offered Varsham, it was a big Tamil hit. I didn't do it," she told Siddharth Kannan. Anita also said that while Khan never stopped her from pursuing her career, it was she who wanted to focus more on the relationship than the career.

Letting go of career

"I just didn't want to do it because I wasn't sure if he was okay with it, he didn't stop me. But because I wanted to overdo in the relationship so I took wrong career moves. Other than that no regrets, that's life. Heartbreaks, breakups whatever it is you learn from every relationship. Today whoever we are is because of what we have seen in the past. So no regrets at it," she added.

On personal front, Eijaz Khan has recently broken up with Pavitra Punia.