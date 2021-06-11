This might break a million hearts as Anita Hassanandani has quit acting. The Naagin actress, who recently became a mom, has revealed that the decision was taken long back. Anita made the revelation in a recent interview and has left her fans shocked. She added that "work is the last thing on her mind" and she wants to be a hands-on mom to her son, Aaravv.

Anita and Rohit Reddy got married in 2013 and welcomed their first child in February 2021. Ever since then, Anita has been giving us major parental goals with her social media posts and videos. Now, talking to a leading daily, Anita has spoken up about her decision to quit the industry. "I had decided that whenever I would have a child, I would leave the industry and let go of my work. I always wanted to focus on being a mother. So it's not about the pandemic, I would have either way left the industry, pandemic or no pandemic," she said.

Anita further told TOI, "I want to be at home with my kid. Honestly work is the last thing on my mind right now. I really don't know when I will get back. Although I am doing some work here and there because of the contracts that I had signed with different brands. I am doing all this for social media where I am shooting at home and it is totally stress-free."

Talking about the precautions she is taking the actress said that she doesn't allow more than one person to come home for the shoot. She also added that even for that person, a proper test has to be done before she lets him in. Talking about whether we would ever see her back on the screen, Hassanandani said, "But getting back on a full-fledged set of a TV show, I don't know when that will happen. But I am sure when I decide to get back, people will get to know."