Anita Hassanandani slapped husband Rohit Reddy in a new video. Anita and Rohit keep churning out major couple goals but their latest video has not gone down well with many. Anita jokingly slapped Rohit in the video while doing a magic trick. The two again came back for another video. However, not everyone seems amused by this.

It so happened that Anita Hassanandani was playing a prank on her husband and she recorded it in a video. In the magic prank, she pretended to have passed an invisible thread through his ears. And later, somehow, ended up slapping him. Rohit didn't seem happy with the prank and walked off the video. Anita soon came back with another magic video and also called her previous prank mean.

Anita and Rohit recently welcomed a baby boy. And ever since then, the couple has been swooning over their little bundle of joy. The two often share videos and pictures of their son, who is as cute as a button. "Holding Aarav in my arms for the first time was the most beautiful moment of my life which I will always cherish," Anita told a website about her son. She has often also spoken about her husband being a hands-on father to Aarav.

Neha Kakkar - Rohanpreet's fight

Barely a few days before Anita, singer Neha Kakkar had also shared a video where she was seen fighting with her husband. In the video, Neha and Rohanpreet were seen manhandling each other and she was later seen storming off the camera. The video had gone viral with many of their fans extending their concerns over their marital life. However, it was later revealed that the video was a part of their song.