February is a month of love and indeed love, and togetherness is in the air for TV couples. This month has been incredibly special and fruitful for the telly couples as they embarked on a wonderful journey called parenthood.

On February 1, 2021, actor-comedian Kapil Sharma became a proud daddy of a baby boy for the second time. Last week, popular actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh welcomed their first child - a baby boy. Today, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child - a baby boy on February 9, 2021.

An elated daddy Rohit Reddy took to social media to announce this excellent piece of good news!

Sharing an adorable snap of Anita caressing her baby bump along with him kissing her cheeks, new daddy wrote, Oh Boy!

As soon as he shared this wonderful piece of news, friend and celebs of the power couple congratulated them and blessed the newborn baby.

Rohit's post is flooded with congratulatory messages from his friends. Hina Khan, Ankita Bhargava, Nakuul Mehta, Barkha Sengupta, Bharti Singh, Karanvir Bohra have dropped comments on the post congratulating the couple.

A few days ago, Anita Hassanandani shared a photograph of her maternity photoshoot, channeling her inner Beyonce and flaunting a blooming baby bump.

In a monochrome picture she posted on Instagram, Anita is seen wearing a black leotard and striking a sexy pose for the camera.

"Enjoying "Beyonce vibes" until "mommy vibes" kick in," she wrote as the caption.

For the unversed, Beyonce famously posed for a photo-op when she was pregnant in 2017. The shoot was declared Instagram's most-liked photo of the year.

Anita announced her pregnancy last year with an adorable video

Anita announced her pregnancy in October on social media. She shared a video where the 39-year-old actor and her husband Rohit Reddy re-live their romance, with shots that included moments of their engagement and wedding vows'.

Anita and Rohit tied the knot in Goa on October 18, 2013.

