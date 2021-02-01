What a piece of wonderful and delightful news we woke up to on a beautiful Monday morning and that too at the start of February month. Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child. The adorable couple has been blessed with a baby boy.

Anayra welcomes her baby brother, Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath blessed with a baby boy

On Monday morning, Kapil Sharma took to Twitter to announce that he has been blessed with a baby boy. He tweeted, "Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all Ginni n Kapil."

Celebs and fans congratulate Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath

From Saina Nehwal to Suniel Shetty, celebs congratulated the couple

A few days ago, Kapil confirmed that he and wife Ginni are expecting their second child.

In an interactive session '#AskKapil' on Twitter, he revealed the reason behind closing curtains on the most loved comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show -- that he wants to spend time with his wife who is expecting their second baby.

It so happened that, a Twitter user asked, "@KapilSharmaK9 sir, show off air kyu kr rhe h #askkapil." Responding to the same, Kapil wrote "Bcoz I need to be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby.

boy or girl, tandrust ho bus ? https://t.co/b29F51Bq0z — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 28, 2021

Kapil will be on a break as his show The Kapil Sharma Show will be going off-air in mid-Feburary.

When Kapil and Ginni's first child Anarya was born

On December 10, 2019, Kapil had taken to Twitter to announce the birth of his daughter.

He had written: "Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all. Jai Mata Di." In mid-January 2020, he shared the first pictures of his daughter and wrote on Twitter:

Blessed to have a baby girl ? need ur blessings ? love u all ❤️ jai mata di ? — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

A few months later, he showed Anarya's face to the world, sharing on Twitter baby girl Anarya's pics he wrote, "Meet our piece of heart "Anayra Sharma" #gratitude."

In the pictures, Kapil was seen holding his daughter in his arms. In a video that appeared online, Kapil was seen with daughter in his arms, wife Ginni and their friends stand around his mother, who is seated to cut a cake.

A few days back, Kapil shared a beautiful video of their Lil daughter Anarya wherein she is learning to walk.

Yeh lo ji ? Anayra is learning how to walk ❤️ https://t.co/cgGkAjiTgG pic.twitter.com/6oroONLfRl — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 28, 2021

Kapil is all set to make his digital debut with a Netflix original

A couple of weeks ago, Kapil Sharma took to social media to announce his upcoming project with Netflix in a hilarious way. In the video, he struggled to say the word auspicious. Sharing the video, he wrote, "This is the auspicious news. Don't believe rumours guys, only, believe me, I'm coming to @netflix_in. Soon (sic)!"

Congratulations and celebrations to the wonderful couple Kapil Sharma and Ginni for the newborn!