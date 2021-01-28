Rumours were rife that one of the most loved shows, 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is going off-air next month. Several rumour mills stated that Kapil and Ginni Chatrath are expecting their second child, which could be one reason. Putting rumours to rest comedian-actor Kapil informed his fans that he is taking a break to welcome his second child.

Kapil Sharma breaks silence on Ginni's second pregnancy, confirms his show going off-air

During a question and answer session on Twitter, the comedian confirmed the news and informed his fans that The Kapil Sharma Show is going off-air as he needs to be with his wife Ginni to welcome their second baby.

When a fan asked Kapil Sharma, "@KapilSharmaK9 sir, show off air kyu kr rhe h #askkapil (sic)," Kapil Sharma replied, "Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby (sic)."

After Kapil shared the good news, another fan asked him, "What you want for anayra, baby brother or sister? #askkapil (sic). To which he answered, "boy or girl, tandrust ho bus (sic)."

boy or girl, tandrust ho bus ? https://t.co/b29F51Bq0z — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 28, 2021

All about Virat Kohli's paternity leave

A few months ago, Virat Kohli took paternity leave amid India's two-month-long tour in Australia. The Indian team captain was granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI). Speaking about his paternity leave, Virat was in an interview said:

The decision was made before we had the selection meeting, and I explained the same to selectors that I will be flying back after the first Test. It was purely based on the fact that we have a quarantine period in both ways. I wanted to be back home in time to be with my wife for the birth of my first child. It is a very, very special and very, very beautiful moment that I want to experience.

Times when Kapil tried to hide Ginni's pregnancy

The couple never confirmed that they are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time. In a video posted by fellow comedian and Kapil's dear friend Bharti Singh, Kapil's wife was seen with a baby bump fans speculated that Ginni is expecting.

Later, in the family photos shared during Diwali festivities, Ginni was made to stand behind a big chair and fans were quick to guess that it was a 'strategic' position to hide her baby bump.

Earlier in January, Kapil set the rumour mill spinning when he tweeted, "Shubh Samachar ko English me kya kehte hain (what do you call 'good news' in English)?" Author Chetan Bhagat congratulated Kapil and wrote, "Congratulations ko Hindi mein kya kehte hain? Mubarak aapko bahut bahut (How do you say congratulations in Hindi? Many many congratulations to you)!"

About the Kapil Sharma show

The Kapil Sharma Show returned to television in July with a few changes. Due to novel coronavirus pandemic, the live audience could not be a part of the shoot. So, the crew placed cardboard cutouts in the audience.

As per reports, the audience participation was one driving factor for the show. Currently, there is no live audience due to the pandemic. Films are also not releasing, so Bollywood actors do not appear for any film promotion. So, the makers felt that it would be ideal for taking a break right now and returning when things get back to normal.

The Kapil Sharma Show shot with the live audience

Last week, The Kapil Sharma Show shot with a live audience on the sets. Archana Puran Singh shared a behind-the-scenes video giving a glimpse of shooting in the presence of live audience again.

The show has got the permission to shoot with 50 per cent capacity, and Archana heaved a sigh of relief at the audiences' sight. The episode had singers Hariharan, Anup Jalota, and Pankaj Udhas.

The show is set to return with a new season

As per reports in TellyChakkar states that TKSS will go off air soon and is likely to return with a new season.

Kapil is all set to make his digital debut with a Netflix original

A couple of weeks ago, Kapil Sharma took to social media to announce his upcoming project with Netflix in a hilarious way. In the video, he struggled to say the word auspicious. Sharing the video, he wrote, "This is the auspicious news. Don't believe rumours guys, only, believe me, I'm coming to @netflix_in. Soon (sic)!"