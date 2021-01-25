The Kapil Sharma show is one of the most popular and entertaining shows we have on Indian television. Needless to say, despite these grim and gloomy times, Kapil Sharma's show bought smiles to millions of people.

The show was first aired in December 2018 and had a successful run for two years. Kapil Sharma anchors the show. Along with Kapil, the show has Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Archana Puran Singh and others that guarantee us unlimited laughter and happiness.

And if reports are to be believed, the makers have decided to pull the plug on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' by mid-February, yes you heard that right.

The Kapil Sharma Show to bid adieu in mid-February

Fans of The Kapil Sharma Show are disheartened to know that they will no longer be able to watch their favourite show.

Several media reports state that 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is going off-air and will not premiere fresh episodes post-mid-February. In fact, a teaser promo was also not shown after the recent episode with singers Hariharan.

Makers to pull the plug on The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show returned to television in July with a few changes. Due to novel coronavirus pandemic, the live audience could not be a part of the shoot. So, the crew placed cardboard cutouts in the audience.

As per reports, the audience participation was one driving factor for the show. Currently, there is no live audience due to the pandemic. Films are also not releasing, so Bollywood actors do not appear for any film promotion. So, the makers felt that it would be ideal for taking a break right now and returning when things get back to normal.

Is Ginni Chatrath's second pregnancy the real Reason behind the show going off-air?

A TOI report states that Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni is expecting their second child, and the break would be ideal for him to stay at home and focus on giving quality time to the family. This break will give him that much-needed time to spend with family. The show too can return with more entertaining content after a three-month break.

The Kapil Sharma Show shot with the live audience.

After a long shooting with cut-outs, The Kapil Sharma Show shot with a live audience on the sets. Archana Puran Singh shared a behind-the-scenes video giving a glimpse of shooting in the presence of live audience again.

The show has got the permission to shoot with 50 per cent capacity, and Archana heaved a sigh of relief at the audiences' sight. The episode had singers Hariharan, Anup Jalota, and Pankaj Udhas.

The show is set to return with a new season.

As per reports in TellyChakkar states that TKSS will go off air soon and is likely to return with a new season.

Kapil is all set to make his digital debut with a Netflix original

A couple of weeks ago, Kapil Sharma took social media to announce his upcoming project with Netflix in a hilarious way. In the video, he struggled to say the word auspicious. Sharing the video, he wrote, "This is the auspicious news. Don't believe rumours guys, only, believe me, I'm coming to @netflix_in. Soon (sic)!"

In a statement, Kapil had said, "I am super excited for my first-ever association with Netflix. 2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world, and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter and positivity. I always wanted to be on Netflix, but I didn't have their number (hahaha). It's a project close to my heart, and I cannot wait to share more details with my fans soon."

With this heartbreaking piece of news coming in, Kapil's fans will wait for the show to come back and give them their daily dose of laughter.